NFL rumors: Cowboys comment on Derrick Henry interest, Niners aggressive, Broncos fire sale off
- The Broncos are not engaging in what could be described as a fire sale
- The 49ers are moving aggressive at the trade deadline once again
- The Cowboys denied they ever had interest in a star running back
By Josh Wilson
Cowboys source denied that Derrick Henry interest was ever real
There was some light speculation at various points that the Dallas Cowboys might have had interest in trading for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who is a free agent after this season, is a logical trade candidate this season if the Titans wish to recoup whatever draft capital they can before he hits the open market and could leave for nothing.
Russini, though, reports that a Cowboys source told her that Dallas never called to inquire about Henry. Furthermore, Henry is likely to stay (as is DeAndre Hopkins) unless an offer from an outside team is, "exceptional."
For Dallas, a Henry trade wouldn't have made a ton of sense, anyway. After moving off of Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, the Cowboys went younger with Tony Pollard, who has dropped in efficiency as his carries have increased but remains about as effective on the whole as before. Henry would be a stronger go-to back to add some dynamism to the run game for Dallas, but likely would have been a remarkably expensive rental.
Dallas has been warning of a more-likely-than-not quiet trade deadline, so Henry being off the table completely should not come as a massive surprise to anyone.