NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott extension, Steelers All-Pro target, Bieniemy turned away

NFL rumors: Dak Prescott expected to sign massive extension with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys finished the season with a familiar thud, dropping their NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, 48-32. That led to a whirlwind of speculation about the future of the team, from Mike McCarthy in the head coaching chair to Dak Prescott under center. Rather than sweeping changes, however, the Cowboys are essentially prepared to run it back (minus their very good defensive coordinator).
That will include keeping Prescott at QB. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his $160 million contract, with an expected cap hit of $60 million. Rather than hanging Prescott out to dry on an expiring deal and hamstringing their financial flexibility, the Cowboys plan to get that cap hit down by negotiating a new long-term contract with the Pro Bowl quarterback. Prescott is expected to be "one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
On the surface, Prescott has absolutely earned such a deal. He was remarkable in 2023, completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 17 starts (all career-best numbers). That said, Prescott was rebounding from an especially poor 2022 season, during which he led the NFL in interceptions (15) despite only managing 12 appearances due to injury. Inconsistency year-to-year — not to mention the annual postseason collapses — has led to Prescott's tarnished reputation. He's a good QB, but just how good is the question. The Cowboys want to win a Super Bowl, and it's fair to wonder if Prescott is part of the problem for Dallas once the lights are bright.
That said, there's no real alternative to this plan. The Cowboys won't be able to land an upgrade through free agency or via trade. Replacing Prescott with a rookie on draft night is out of the question. Jerry Jones swung the controversial trade for Trey Lance last season, but the former No. 2 pick pales in comparison to Prescott. So, the Cowboys are going to sink or swim with Prescott on the field.