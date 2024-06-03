NFL insider hints Dolphins could readjust Tyreek Hill's contract after Justin Jefferson deal
There was big news in the NFL on the first Monday of June. Arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL got paid, and football insiders were all over the story.
The Minnesota Vikings signed three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson to a lucrative four-year, $140 million contract extension. That includes $110 million in guaranteed money.
The four-year pro had this to say on his Instagram account:
Jefferson comes off an injury-shortened 2023 in which he was limited to 10 games. He finished third on the club with 68 catches, five for touchdowns, and still managed to lead the Purple Gang with 1,074 receiving yards. In four NFL campaigns, the former LSU standout has totaled 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 scores. Jefferson has an incredible 68.1 reception percentage.
How does Justin Jefferson’s new deal affect the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the 2022 NFL receiving leader’s new contract could possibly pave the way for a new deal for a player who led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown grabs (13) in 2023.
In 2022, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was dealt from Kansas City to Miami and the Chiefs received five draft choices. Hill also signed a new four-year, $120 million contract. That now pales in comparison to Jefferson’s new deal. Rest assured, there could be some news in the coming days in regard to the eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.
“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with (general manager) Chris Grier and (executive) Brandon Shore of the Dolphins,” explained Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, via Fox affiliate WSVN. “I have a fluid line of communication with them, and I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel.”
It’s been quite a few months for a franchise that entered the offseason with salary cap issues. A few days ago, the Dolphins signed fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle a three-year, $84.75 million extension. Re-doing Hill’s deal obviously makes plenty of sense. Now it’s just a matter of when and how much.