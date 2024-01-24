NFL Rumors: Eagles land new DC straight from fellow playoff team
This hire is either going to make or break Nick Sirianni in a critical year for him leading Philadelphia.
By John Buhler
The Philadelphia Eagles are on the precipice of hiring a new defensive coordinator. Sean Desai lasted roughly one year since replacing Jonathan Gannon. In fact, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will have to replace both of his coordinators of note for the second straight offseason, as offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was also let go. So what is Sirianni to do entering a critical year for him?
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "The [Miami] Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways ... Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected." Schefter would go on to say that Fangio leaving Miami will allow him to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania. There had been some interest between both previously.
Since leading the Denver Broncos only a few years ago, Fangio has really bounced around. So much so that I completely forgot he was on Mike McDaniel's staff last year for Miami. Regardless, Fangio is a brilliant defensive mind, but he is getting up there in age. We have to wonder if it is a year-to-year proposition for him going forward. Fangio will coach in 2024, but he is one year closer to retirement.
If Fangio can bottle what Gannon did back in 2022, then the Eagles will have their shot at redemption.
We can only hope that Fangio has a soft spot for Howie Roseman loving to draft Georgia players.
NFL rumors: Vic Fangio to become next DC for the Philadelphia Eagles
Besides Fangio wanting to be closer to his family, there are two big things we can discern from his reported departure from the Miami Dolphins. One, maybe he didn't exactly jive with McDaniel as his one-of-a-kind head coach. McDaniel is a brilliant offensive mind, but his nerdy physique and nonchalant manners may not be for everyone. Again, there is nothing wrong with this. It happens.
And two, god, this is a big one. Fangio leaving Miami for Philadelphia probably indicates who Jim Harbaugh is going to tab to be his defensive coordinator if he were to leave Michigan for the NFL. No, it is not going to be Mike Macdonald of his older brother John's Baltimore Ravens staff; it is going to be Jesse Minter of his own Michigan staff. Minter is expected to follow Harbaugh if he does leave.
To me, I am probably going to short the Eagles for next season, since I think there is a chance Sirianni was exposed without having two elite coordinators backing him up. Losing Gannon to Arizona is one thing, but losing Shane Steichen to Indianapolis is another beast entirely. Then again, the Eagles are in the same NFC East that is inherently dysfunctional at its core. Oh, to be a Dallas Cowboys sucker...
Hiring Fangio may raise the Eagles' floor for next season, but this team still has a collapsing ceiling.