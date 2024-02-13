NFL Rumors: Haason Reddick didn’t request Eagles trade, but may still want trade
While Haason Reddick did not officially request a trade from his hometown Eagles, he might still want to get dealt this offseason.
Just hours before the Super Bowl, shockwaves were sent around the National Football League when it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick received permission to seek a trade.
The wording here is important, as Reddick was given permission to seek a trade but it was not reported that he demanded a trade. Why Reddick, a Philadelphia native who was a standout at Temple University before eventually signing with his hometown team ahead of the 2022 season would ask out is something many fans wondered. Now, we might have our answer.
Haason Reddick did not ask for a trade from hometown team, but might still want one if not given an extension
Bleacher Report's NFL Insider Jordan Schultz spoke with Reddick who told him that he never requested a trade and actually wants to stay with the Eagles. In fact, he went as far as to say that he wants an extension to remain an Eagle for even longer. Well, there's your answer as to why he was given permission to look for a trade.
Schultz continued, saying that Reddick told his camp to explore trade options if they wanted to.
The star linebacker took to Twitter (or X) to confirm Schultz' report, saying, "Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it's a business. Preparing for whatever is next!"
Reddick wants to be an Eagle, but wants to get paid like the star he is. He followed up a career year in his first season with the Eagles with another strong season, recording 11 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He was a Pro Bowler for the second straight season. He's played in 74% of the defensive snaps in each of his two seasons with the Eagles and has yet to miss a single game since signing with them.
The 29-year-old has been worth the three-year, $45 million deal he signed and then some, but he wants more. Reddick is entering the final year of his deal and does not want to hit free agency anytime soon.
The Eagles are either unwilling to meet Reddick's asking price or are unwilling to extend him at all. Since they're unwilling to give him the big extension he seeks, they're letting Reddick seek out the market. If he finds a team willing to pay him, they're willing to send him there for the right price. If not, there's a chance Reddick will either tone down his asking price or just drop the request altogether.
Eagles fans can be frustrated that their star linebacker might be looking to move on but can find some solace in the fact that he never requested a trade from his hometown team.