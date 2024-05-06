J.J. Watt doesn’t close the door on the perfect NFL return storyline, but is it plausible?
J.J. Watt was the seventh-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. University of Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt made an immediate impact for the Houston Texans. His debut season saw the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time.
Watt was a 16-game starter and finished with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He followed that up with a combined 3.5 sacks, as well as an interception return for a touchdown, in the playoff split with the Bengals and Ravens.
Watt’s first eight seasons in the league saw him named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. He was voted to five Pro Bowls, and named All-Pro five times. In 125 regular-season games with the franchise, he racked up 101.0 sacks, 25 forced fumbles and countless other defensive accolades. Can you say legend?
Would Houston Texans have a problem with a J.J. Watt reunion?
In 2021, Watt could see the franchise headed sideways. He asked for his release, which was granted. He spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In his last NFL campaign in 2022, the star defender proved he could still get it done, finishing with 12.5 sacks.
Watt spent 2023 with CBS Sports. Recently, at his annual charity softball game in Houston, Watt made it clear that his playing services were still available should the Texans need him. He also made it clear that this was the final year in regards to that enticing offer.
While this sounds like an intriguing idea, could it actually happen? If you listened to Watt, you know he is more interested in seeing these current Texans stay healthy and make their own mark. The team grew quickly in 2023 after beginning the decade with an 11-38-1 record the previous three seasons from 2020-22.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans led the club to a 10-7 finish and an AFC South title. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. were the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, respectively.
In fact, if newcomers Danielle Hunter (Vikings) and Denico Autry (Titans) live up to billing, the Texans could set a new franchise record for sacks (46 in 2023) for the second consecutive year.
However, just in case, Ryans know who Watt is and where he can be found. So why not?