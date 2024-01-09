NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow casts doubt on recovery timeline for 2024
In his first press conference since suffering a season-ending wrist injury, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expressed optimism about his recovery timeline for 2024 while also casting a bit of doubt.
By Lior Lampert
2023 was a season to forget for Joe Burrow. After suffering a calf injury that forced him to miss a chunk of training camp and led to early-season struggles, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback then tore a ligament in his wrist that knocked him out for the remainder of the year.
During his first press conference since sustaining the wrist injury, Burrow seemed cautiously optimistic about his outlook for 2024.
NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow uncertain for start of 2024 season
Burrow is hopeful to be ready for the start of next season but made sure to throw cold water on the idea that he will be 100 percent by the time he and the rest of the Bengals are expected to report for minicamps during the offseason.
“We’ll have to see,” Burrow stated during his press conference on Monday. “I think I should be good by OTAs. But, we’ll see. Pretty early on to really tell yet,” Burrow added.
However, while Burrow may not be ready to throw a football anytime soon, he made it clear that he is not letting the injury prevent him from making sure he is physically prepared for the start of next season.
“Lifting, legs, doing a lot of core, doing the upper body where we can -- tough without being able to grab or do anything like that,” Burrow mentioned. “But we’re modifying in ways that keeps me in good physical shape and just going to keep getting better as the wrist gets better, too.”
Burrow’s season was cut short in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. Through 10 games, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards, adding 15 touchdowns and six interceptions to his tally.
The Bengals finished the season with a winning record (9-8) yet they missed out on the playoffs and ranked last within their division. They will need Burrow ready as soon as possible if they want to right the ship in 2024.