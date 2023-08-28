NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor mystery team, Eagles trade request, Stafford struggles
- Matthew Stafford is struggling to connect with the Rams' youth
- Eagles DE Derek Barnett angling for trade and more snaps
- A mystery suitor for Jonathan Taylor could shake up trade talks
NFL Rumors: Eagles DE Derek Barnett requests trade
Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett is gauging the trade market with hopes of playing more elsewhere, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The 27-year-old Barnett was the No. 14 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his entire six-year career with the Eagles.
Barnett is reckoning with the roster crunch in Philadelphia. The Eagles are blessed (or cursed) with the deepest defensive frontline in football. Barnett is part of a crowded edge-rush group that includes Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Nolan Smith.
The Eagles plan to keep Barnett, according to Fowler, but there is a recognition that his role is limited due to the talent in front of him. Barnett missed all but one game of last season with a torn ACL but he participated in training camp and is a full-go for the regular season.
In 2021, Barnett started 15 of 16 appearances for the Eagles and accumulated 46 tackles, 11 QB hits, and two sacks. He's not slated to start for the current group but he should still command a decent volume of snaps. While Philadelphia can't offer Barnett a starring role, it can offer him an unmatched supporting cast and a clear path to contention in the NFC.
Barnett would start for a number of teams around the league. He's entering the final year of his contract with a need to prove himself after the injury, so it's only natural for Barnett to desire a situation more conducive to individual production.
We will see how long the Eagles hold onto him.