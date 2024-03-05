NFL Rumors: Justin Fields trade timeline, Cowboys-Tyron Smith replacement, Raiders trade buzz
- What is Justin Fields trade timeline for the Bears?
- Cowboys have a Tyron Smith replacement in mind.
- Raiders are looking to move up the NFL Draft board
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Cowboys have Tyron Smith replacement in mind
After 13 hard-fought seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Tyron Smith is reportedly “unlikely to return,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, leaving a massive void along the team’s offensive line as they head into the 2024 league year.
In his age-33 campaign, Smith still played at an elite level, finishing as PFF’s fourth-highest graded tackle in 2023 (83.7), but injuries derailed his career, playing in no more than 13 games since 2016. When he’s on the field, there’s no denying he’s one of the league’s best tackles, so how will the Cowboys replace the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro?
Dallas could look to promote from within and move 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith from guard to replace him, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. [Tyler] Smith started 14 games for the Cowboys in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl nod and All-Pro Second Team honors.
[Tyler] Smith logged all of his snaps at left guard last season but played over 1,000 snaps at left tackle in 2022 when [Tyron] Smith missed 13 games due to injuries, allowing six sacks.
However, the Cowboys could also address their need for a new blindside tackle through this year’s draft class, which is reportedly filled with top-flight offensive line talent, according to FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager.
[Tyler] Smith may get the first crack at the starting left tackle gig, but he could be on a short leash, especially if Dallas signs or drafts a lineman.