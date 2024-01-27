NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson trade idea, Bears sleeper cell, Falcons OC swing
- Falcons eyeing a big swing at OC for Raheem Morris' staff
- Bears recruiting a sleeper cell from a division rival
- Justin Jefferson trade idea floated is somewhat earnest
NFL Rumors: Bears eyeing former Packers DC Joe Barry for assistant role
There have been plenty of staff shakeups already in the NFC North this offseason, one of which may only further fuel the division's biggest and most heated rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
The Bears and Packers are both looking for a new defensive coordinator heading into the 2024 season, but it turns out that Chicago might be looking into adding the guy that Green Bay fired from that role, Joe Barry, to join their staff. FOX Sports insider Peter Schrager reported that the Bears are meeting with Barry for "a potential position on their defensive staff".
Before Bears fans break into a panicked sweat after having watched the Packers defense in recent years, it's important to note that the phrasing does make it seem as if it's not for the defensive coordinator role, though that is certainly a possibility in this situation. Having said that, it's more likely that it's for some analyst or assistant role given the optics of the situation.
What's more interesting is that this could be a sleeper cell situation, one that could work either way. For the Bears, this could be a move that works to try and gain some sort of inside intel from their bitter rivals and possibly earn a leg up on the Packers in some capacity. On the flip side of that, however, Packers fans would probably be the first to say that Barry joining the Bears staff would be doing more to help Green Bay given how poorly he performed as DC.
As of now, there's no guarantee that the Bears hire Barry in any capacity. However, the mere proposition of that happening adds some more juiciness to the NFC North heading into the 2024 season.