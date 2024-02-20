5 teams that would be willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully-guaranteed contract
Kirk Cousins may have very well played his last down as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
By John Buhler
4. Tennessee Titans feel directionless, need a new face of the franchise
While I do like the hire of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, what are the Tennessee Titans even doing? They fired Mike Vrabel, because he was most definitely the reason why there were not a good football team. Seemingly every year, the Titans draft another quarterback who is not the answer under center. Maybe Kirk Cousins is a solution here?
I would expect for Callahan to land either Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins in their free agency. They already have DeAndre Hopkins as the No. 1, so should Derrick Henry decide to come back for another season, I kind of like the bones of this offense a bit. Ryan Tannehill's days in Nashville are done, but the Titans still have Malik Willis and Will Levis under contract, as well as the No. 7 pick this spring.
The Titans may be dripping in cap space, but this team is not ready to compete in 2024. They could be a dark horse candidate to go worst-to-first in the AFC South, but that might be pushing it. What wouldn't be pushing it is seeing Cousins get down in a dancehall on Broadway to show everyone that he was born to play in Nashville. I think for what this team needs Cousins could be a fairly decent fit.
Of course, the Titans may want to ride it out for one more year before going all-in on a quarterback.