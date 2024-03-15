NFL Rumors: Latest Eagles contract restructure all but ensures coming trade
Haason Reddick's time in Philadelphia made be coming to an end after Josh Sweat's deal.
By Jake Beckman
Earlier this week, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a three-year contract. That deal pretty much confirmed that the Birds would move on from either Josh Sweat or Haason Reddick; two players who had been starters for the previous two seasons.
Then the Eagles restructured Sweat's deal to a guaranteed $10 million, with a max value of $13 million for the 2024 season, essentially writing the ending to an early offseason saga about which edge rusher would stay in Philadelphia.
Josh Sweat’s restructured deal means Haason Reddick’s time in Philly is coming to an end.
On the morning of Super Bowl 58, news broke that the Eagles granted Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. Then it came out that Reddick never actually requested a trade. It was a weird situation.
Reddick’s a great player. He’s entering his eighth season in the NFL where he’ll be 30 years old. In his last four seasons, he has logged double-digit sacks and in 2022 he was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
The 2024 season would mark the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles; a contract that Reddick has very much overplayed, and he knows it. After his remarkable 2022 season, he was asked about being underpaid and he said, “You all see it…”
The news from the morning of the Super Bowl and Reddicks’ comments afterward told us that the Eagles would allow Reddick to go out and find a deal. If he could find one, the Eagles would see if they were able to match that deal, or if they couldn’t/wouldn’t then they would be willing to find the right trade compensation.
It’d be a bummer for Eagles fans, but it seemed like the breakup would be mutual, end of the story. Then there were rumors about Josh Sweat being another player who might’ve played his last snap in Midnight Green.
First, the rumors were that Sweat was potentially a trade candidate, but after the Huff signing, that turned into rumors of the Eagles straight-up cutting him. That would be a move that would infuriate a volatile fanbase.
Well, those rumors stayed rumors, because Sweat agreed to the restructured deal.
With the resources that the Eagles have dumped into the position (in free agency and the draft), this more than likely means that the Eagles will be moving on from Reddick. Based on recent trades, he should be worth a decent second-round draft pick.
Or maybe the Eagles realize that the salary cap doesn’t actually exist and they re-sign Reddick as well, putting the last Infinity Stone in their gauntlet. That’d be a disgusting amount of talent to work with as they try to chase down another 70-sack season like they had in 2022. After all, it’s Howie SZN and anything can happen.