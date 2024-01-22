NFL Rumors: Lions shockingly sign another weapon for Jared Goff at perfect time
The Detroit Lions signed TE Zach Ertz ahead of their NFC Championship Game.
The Detroit Lions knocked off the Buccaneers in a thriller on Sunday to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season. Their matchup will be very tough as they have to travel to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy's 49ers, but there's little reason to doubt the Lions who have been a resilient team all season long.
In preparation for their huge game in San Francisco, the Lions made a rather surprising roster move, signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz for the rest of the season according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Ertz will begin on the Lions' practice squad but there's every reason to believe he's going to be elevated and have the chance to play in Detroit's game next weekend.
Lions shockingly sign veteran TE Zach Ertz to add much-needed depth
The Lions happen to roster one of the best tight ends in football in rookie Sam LaPorta, but LaPorta has been banged up, even appearing as questionable on the injury report with his knee injury but playing in the victory over Tampa Bay. While LaPorta has been banged up, he's not the reason why Detroit snagged Ertz.
The Lions lost their backup tight end, Brock Wright, to a forearm injury on Sunday, so the depth was sorely lacking. The Lions needed to add a tight end, preferably a veteran who could step in and thrive in Detroit's offense. Zach Ertz, a veteran who will be reuniting with his TE coach from Arizona, Steve Heiden, makes a whole lot of sense.
Ertz appeared in seven games for the Cardinals this past season, recording 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. He was released with Arizona going nowhere and Trey McBride needing more attention at the tight end position. While Ertz is not the Pro Bowl-caliber tight end he was from his days in Philadelphia, the 33-year-old has eight games of playoff experience including the Super Bowl win with the Eagles back in 2018.
Ertz will provide the Lions with a security blanket if LaPorta has any sort of issues or on plays where they might need a backup tight end to enter the game. He'll bring a veteran presence who has played in a slew of big games before and should help the Lions in their quest to go to Las Vegas as the NFC's representative.