NFL Rumors: Lions whiff on Lance, rejected Taylor trade, surprise Browns cut
- Browns could have a surprising cut to make
- Colts rejected a Jonathan Taylor trade
- Lions whiffed on their chance at Trey Lance
NFL Rumors: Lions whiffed on oppportunity for Trey Lance trade
Despite 49ers general manager John Lynch all but explicitly saying that they weren't going to trade quarterback Trey Lance, the 49ers traded Trey Lance on Friday. And to the shock of just about everyone, they shipped him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.
The ultimate landing spot for Lance was a stunner, but the Cowboys emerged from what can only be described as a confusing market for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys were joined by the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions in expressing interest in the quarterback.
As was the case with the Cowboys eventually trading for him, the other three teams in contention were also looking for a backup to put on the depth chart behind an entrenched and highly paid starter. But when you look at the Lions, it's hard not to look at them as the franchise that missed the biggest opportunity.
Unlike Dak Prescott in Dallas, Josh Allen in Buffalo, and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, the Lions have Jared Goff as their QB1 on the depth chart. Though the team has taken a step forward under the former No. 1 overall pick, the truth of the matter is that they could stand to upgrade at any point to a higher-upside option.
There's no guarantee that Lance would be that, hence why the 49ers traded him in the first place. At the same time, though, for a mid-to-late-round pick, it would've been a worthwhile gamble to see if they could mine his potential and groom an eventual successor to Goff.
Obviously, they missed that opportunity. But it's going to be interesting to play the "what if" game if Lance does amount to anything after a change of scenery.