NFL rumors: Matt Canada job safety, Broncos dangling trade bait, Cowboys curious film approach
- The Cowboys aren't overly focused on their every-so-important Niners opponent this Sunday
- Broncos appear likely to be active in trade market
- Matt Canada's job security is in focus among other coordinators
By Josh Wilson
Broncos look to be active in trade market this season
A miserable start to the season for the Denver Broncos has fallen well short of what the expectations were for a Sean Payton-led team. Changes will be coming, and the team already kicked that off this week by trading Randy Gregory.
Gregory's trade was a bit of a peculiar situation, though, as the edge rusher had asked to be released and had been absent from practices in advance of his trade. That forced Denver's hand.
Following the Gregory trade, moves should be expected, with Adam Schefter reporting that receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were already tossed out to opposing teams that might be interested in trading for the veteran receivers.
Schefter says Denver could be active in advance of the end-of-month trade deadline, "depending on how they fare," over the next several games. He also said that the Broncos are likely to consider offers for anyone on the defensive side of the ball.
A quick gander at the receiving depth chart surely indicates that if the Broncos trade Sutton and/or Jeudy, they'll likely be positioning for a complete retool in 2024 and beyond, not looking to pick up pieces to compete in 2023. Sutton has received 28 targets, Jeudy 17. Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson are the only other receivers to get 10 targets or more this year.
Mims, a rookie out of Oklahoma, has been the highest-graded receiver by Pro Football Focus this season among Broncos, so getting him a larger share of the offensive pie could be a worthwhile tweak to prepare him for the future if Jeudy and Sutton are sent out.
If the Broncos keep losing, don't expect Denver to take too long to face the music.