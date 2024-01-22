5 free agents the Jets can sign to win Super Bowl next season
The New York Jets are looking to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers next season. These five free agents could help them win the Super Bowl for the first time in 56 years.
In an offseason where eight teams made coaching changes, the New York Jets made a slightly surprising decision to run back the exact same coaching staff that put together consecutive 7-10 seasons. Woody Johnson's choice to keep this regime intact came largely with the blessing of Aaron Rodgers, who is planning to actively recruit more players to New York to help him win a Super Bowl with the Jets.
While Rodgers' attempts at recruitment may lead to the formation of the New York Packers, there are plenty of free agents without ties to Green Bay that can help a healthy Rodgers lead New York to the promised land. Let's take a look at five key free agents who can help the Jets win the Super Bowl next year, beginning with a key piece along the offensive line.
5 Free Agents Who Can Help The Jets Win The Super Bowl Next Season
5. Mike Onwenu, OL, New England Patriots
A big reason the Jets' season failed in 2023 was due to their offensive line, which General Manager Joe Douglas has failed to get right for five years. The Jets could be looking at up to three new starters on the line next season and they would get off to a great start by raiding their divisional rivals to bring in Mike Onwenu.
New England is entering a true rebuilding phase under new head coach Jerod Mayo and may not want to pay Onwenu what the going rate for an ascending offensive lineman is. Onwenu is just 26 years old and his versatility makes him a very attractive target for the Jets.
Although he was drafted as a guard, Onwenu kicked out to right tackle in the middle of last season and held down the position very well. That versatility would play well in New York as Onwenu could either solidify right tackle or go back to guard, allowing Alijah Vera-Tucker to either go back to his original position of left guard, allowing the team to move on from underachieving Laken Tomlinson, or move permanently to right tackle.
The Jets feel that shifting Vera-Tucker around the line has helped lead to his consecutive season-ending injuries and want to leave him alone at one position in 2024. Signing Onwenu gives them multiple options to build their line and use Vera-Tucker in the best way possible.