NFL Rumors: Patriots interested in bringing back familiar face as potential QB answer
The New England Patriots reportedly have "real" interest in bringing back a former quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
This offseason has been one of significant change for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick is no longer the head coach, and Jerod Mayo steps in as part of the team's long-known succession plan. Even with the change at head coach, the Patriots have to seriously overhaul the roster, as it finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, the worst in the entire AFC. As a result, they hold the No. 3 overall pick, putting them in position to take one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even with the draft positioning, there's a belief that the Patriots could trade out of the pick to gain more draft capital courtesy of a quarterback-needy team. The Patriots are about to move on from Mac Jones, as the signal-caller position was in a bad spot last season. Could they look towards a familiar face to help solve their quarterback woes?
According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have "real" interest in bringing back quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Volin notes that while they will have competition for Brissett, the Patriots "view him as a great locker room guy who is all about football."
Patriots have 'real' interest in bringing back Jacoby Brissett
Besides his link to new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, Brissett started his career with the Patriots. Brissett, who was coming to the NFL out of NC State, received his first shot in the NFL with the Patriots as their third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Brissett received his first two career starts with the Patriots, filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who was starting for Tom Brady, who was serving a suspension over Deflategate. In his first career start, Brissett completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 103 yards in the team's 27-0 win over the Houston Texans. The following week, he completed 17-of-27 throws for 205 yards in their 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Brissett would undergo season-ending surgery for his thumb.
After his rookie season, he was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, where he stepped in as starting quarterback with Andrew Luck sidelined with a shoulder injury. From there, Brissett would bounce around to different teams, where he proved that he could be a quality backup who could start games in a pinch.
During his year in Cleveland with Van Pelt, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 64.0 percent of his passes. Brissett was filling in with Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the season. Brissett led Cleveland to a 4-7 record in his 11 starts.
Overall, Brissett recorded 10,574 passing yards, 51 passing touchdowns, and 23 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. Brissett has an 18-30 record as a starter.
It's not currently known what the Patriots are going to do with the No. 3 overall pick. Would they select a Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye? Or would they opt to trade out of the spot, get draft capital, and fill out some of the holes they have across the roster? What is known is that Brissett could fill in as a quality bridge starter if need be, or serve as solid backup depth, something the Patriots needed this past season. While the Patriots are reportedly interested, there will be competition, per Volin.