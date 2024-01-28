NFL rumors: Raiders dabble in galaxy brain thinking with latest OC interview
The Las Vegas Raiders are playing four-dimensional chess with themselves on this one key hire.
By John Buhler
Right now, we know three things about the Las Vegas Raiders. Mark Davis is the owner, Antonio Pierce is the head coach and Tom Telesco is the general manager. This critical trio might not be for everyone, but I think it has a great chance to work out as well for the Silver and Black for Silver and Black standards. However, who is going to be the Raiders' next offensive coordinator? That's next!
With more and more teams filling the role, whether that be Kellen Moore in Philadelphia or Zac Robinson in Atlanta, the Raiders need to act quickly to best position themselves for success in 2024 and beyond. While bringing in Pierce's former Arizona State colleague and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis makes sense, what about Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator?
Kingsbury spent last season on Lincoln Riley's USC staff after his previous run as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. With roughly nine offensive coordinator roles still open across the league, I like Kingsbury's odds of getting one of those jobs. Although he was in the mix for the gig in Philadelphia, it was not meant to be. The Raiders' fit has a lot of upside, but it could also prove rather disastrous.
Believe it or not, he is a Bill Belichick disciple, just like Las Vegas' former coach Josh McDaniels.
There may be some intriguing Pierce has in Kingsbury, but I find the potential fit to be rather odd.
NFL rumors: Raiders OC target offers too much variance to get behind
Of the handful of teams that need an offensive coordinator, I like spots such as the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers much more for Kingsbury than the Raiders. All three spots have a veteran head coach in Kevin Stefanski, Dennis Allen and Todd Bowles, as well as solutions at quarterback in Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield if he re-ups with Tampa.
The Raiders could be drafting a quarterback, but they are not in a position to get any expected to go top three. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will already be off the board before the Raiders pick. The same principle probably applies to Jayden Daniels. Again, I think that is why other teams with offensive coordinator vacancies like even Washington or New England could be in play for Kingsbury.
I am just trying to figure out the connection or the plan involving Kingsbury in Las Vegas. This is a team that wants to be tough and he is as finesse as they come. Then again, I think him linking up with Mayfield in the desert should he walk in his free agency could be fireworks. I feel like Charlie Kelly trying to figure out who Carol is in the mailroom on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
News of this interview may be two days old, but the Raiders are clearly up to something right now.