NFL Rumors: Raiders surprise, Dalvin Cook buzz, Bills on Fournette
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette scratches Bills visit but remains a hot commodity
Free agent running back Leonard Fournette was scheduled to visit the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that Fournette was scratching that visit due to the Bills losing interest in the veteran back.
This week, the Bills were expecting to lose running back Ty Johnson from the practice squad. That on top of Damien Harris' concerning injury led to a pressing need for backfield depth behind James Cook. When they found out Johnson was staying, they had less of an incentive to sign the ex-Buccaneers ball-carrier. Fournette will continue to scour the rest of the league for more lucrative opportunities.
Fournette last played for the Bucs in 2022 and tallied 189 carries for 668 yard and three touchdowns in 16 games. Despite his bulky size, Fournette arguably provides the most value as a pass-blocking runner rather than an effective goal line contributor.
He could still serve in short-yardage situational roles in some capacity; however, it's his pass-blocking skills that separates him from the rest of the free agent running backs.
Keep an eye on the Ravens, Raiders, and Colts as potential RB-needy suitors this season.