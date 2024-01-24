NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson could twist knife in Broncos with surprise destination
Russell Wilson could haunt the Denver Broncos from their very own division.
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are expected to part ways after a challenging 2023 campaign. Denver began the season 1-5 under Sean Payton, but followed up that wretched start with a five-game win streak as the offense appeared to find its footing.
Unfortunately, the damage was already done. By the last few weeks of the season, the Broncos' postseason hopes were fading and the front office (or "coaching staff") made the shocking decision to bench Wilson for... cap purposes? He was officially benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, but in reality, the Broncos kept Wilson off the field to ensure that an injury guarantee in his contract wouldn't convey.
Now, Wilson is set to search for a new home in free agency. The Broncos are glad to be rid of his contract, but Denver doesn't have a clear replacement on the roster. Now, Wilson could twist the knife with a particularly vengeful free agency destination.
ESPN rounded up offseason predictions from various NFL executives. One believes Wilson will stay in the AFC West and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he can face the Broncos twice per season.
"[The Raiders] need a vet, and they are one of Wilson's original teams he wanted to go to. He'd stay in the [AFC West], West Coast, and [Wilson's wife] Ciara can do a [Las Vegas] residency [as a live performer]."
NFL executive predicts Raiders will sign Russell Wilson
Wilson has been one of the NFL's most marketable stars — or at least one of its most aggressively marketed stars — over the last decade. He would do well in a market like Las Vegas. The Raiders went 5-4 during Antonio Pierce's interim stint. Now, the new head coach will look to deliver Vegas to the postseason in 2024.
The Raiders have the weapons to appeal to Wilson. Davante Adams, for one, would be pleased with a more established gunslinger in the pocket. As for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, he would probably benefit from another season as understudy. The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment failed, but Wilson can still deliver positive results.
Last season was a quietly strong effort from Wilson. He completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 15 starts. While he's no longer the perennial Pro Bowler of yesteryear, Wilson can still effectively manage the game and deliver accurate throws from the pocket. At 35 years old, he is no longer a viable investment in the future. The Raiders, however, can view Wilson as a momentary stopgap while O'Connell (or another draft pick) develops in the shadows.
The Raiders aren't far from the playoffs if last season's strong finish is any indication. Maybe O'Connell makes a year two leap and Wilson is rendered obsolete. But, it's fair to assume the offense would run more efficiently with Wilson under center. He's not the most exciting possibility, but the Raiders won't have many better options on the free agency market.