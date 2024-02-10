NFL Rumors: Seahawks-Penix trade, Jefferson without Cousins, Wilson deals
- Jets 'gauging market' for Zach Wilson
- Justin Jefferson is confident in his ability to thrive without Kirk Cousins
- Seahawks trade for Michael Penix Jr. could benefit all involved
NFL rumors: Jets expected to gauge the trade market for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has started to evaluate potential trade options, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and the New York Jets have agreed to gauge his market. Wilson began last season out of the spotlight as Aaron Rodgers' backup, but that opportunity was snuffed four plays into the season. Rodgers tore his Achilles, and Wilson was right back on the starting pedestal.
There was undeniable improvement from Wilson, but it was nowhere close to enough to change his reputation. The 24-year-old completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 appearances (11 starts). The Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the NFL and Wilson continued to come up small in big moments.
Now, with New York prepared to officially turn the reins over to Rodgers, Wilson is in need of a fresh start. The market, per ESPN, is expected to yield a sixth or seventh-round pick. While Wilson has done nothing but fall short since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick, his athleticism and arm talent is very much real. A buy-low investment from the right organization could pay major dividends down the line.
Wilson has not earned the ability to control his destiny. The Jets are going to seek the best return possible and cut ties. For Robert Saleh and the New York front office, it will surely feel like a breath of feesh air. Wilson will feel the same way, though. It's difficult to perform under the intense pressure inherent to NYC. Wilson needs to get his mind right; he should feel more freedom in a smaller market with lower expectations.
The Jets, meanwhile, need to start looking for a new QB2 to back up Rodgers.