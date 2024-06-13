Steelers connected to apocalyptic QB option if Wilson-Fields combo fails
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well-stocked at the quarterback position, with two proven starters to choose between. That is how an optimist would frame the situation. As for the pessimists of the world, well, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields aren't exactly coming over from winning teams...
Wilson will begin the season as QB1 as the Steelers transition to Arthur Smith's egalitarian scheme. If that goes south, Fields is the next man up. Neither is signed beyond the 2024 campaign, with Fields obviously presenting more long-term upside than the 35-year-old Wilson. Pittsburgh is aiming to win games, but Mike Tomlin also needs to keep an eye on the future.
Pittsburgh has felt pretty aimless since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. The goal should be to build a sustainable winner (cough, cough, Justin Fields should play over Russell Wilson sooner than later). If the Steelers aren't enamored with either QB option this season, there are three alternate routes — the NFL Draft, free agency, and the trade market.
As the field currently sits, it's hard to envision the Steelers landing a true franchise quarterback via trade. The 2025 draft class is weak at the position. Shedeur Sanders? Carson Beck? Those are maybe Pittsburgh's best options in a dream scenario, and there's a good chance the Steelers simply aren't picking in that range.
That said, there is one borderline-pipe dream, mildly apocalyptic possibility that could alter the trajectory of the Steelers' franchise in a major way.
What if the Dallas Cowboys push Dak Prescott away?
Steelers named as potential Dak Prescott landing spot if Cowboys implode
Dak Prescott enters the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys sans an extension. It's only logical for the Cowboys to pay up — he finished second in MVP voting last season and led the NFL's No. 5 offense with aplomb — but we've never known Jerry Jones to adhere strictly to logic. Dallas has not made much progress, if any, in talks with Prescott.
The 30-year-old continues to handle an awkward situation with the utmost professionalism, to his credit, but one can't help but feel like the Cowboys are intentionally keeping their options open. Prescott hasn't been able to mount a deep postseason run yet. How much of that is Prescott's fault? Not much, frankly, but the Cowboys need a scapegoat. If Mike McCarthy isn't on the hot seat, perhaps Prescott is.
There is a slim — albeit not as slim as it should be — chance Prescott becomes available in 2025 free agency. That happens to align cleanly with both Wilson and Fields coming off the books in Pittsburgh. Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton mentions the Steelers as a potential Prescott landing spot.
"With a stout veteran-led defense, the Steelers should look for an experienced signal-caller who can immediately elevate their offense rather than take a chance on a rookie who may need a few years to hit his stride. As of 2025, Pittsburgh will have the fourth-most cap space with a projected $78.2 million. Among the teams that should go all in on Prescott, the Steelers can offer him the most money."
It's a compelling concept. The Steelers have the cap space and the track record of success to appeal to Prescott. Pittsburgh is always in the postseason. Perhaps with Prescott in tow, the Steelers can actually mount a deep run.
Again, this shouldn't happen. The Cowboys don't have a good excuse to let it reach this point. Prescott has expressed nothing but adoration for Dallas and the organization. He loves playing there. This only happens if the Cowboys crap the bed in spectacular fashion.
Pittsburgh fans will certainly pray for Dallas' downfall, but don't get your hopes up. Jerry probably caves eventually.