Steelers are the ‘right opportunity’ decorated free agent is waiting for
By Lior Lampert
At this stage in the offseason, the NFL free agency pool is running out of valuable contributors. Nonetheless, some players still available on the market could impact a team significantly, like veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore, a former member of the New England Patriots, was at legendary quarterback Tom Brady's franchise Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Naturally, it simultaneously evolved into a networking event for the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
When asked about the possibility of returning to the Patriots, Gilmore didn't rule it out. However, he also said he is "being patient and waiting for the right opportunity," per MassLive.com.
"I feel good, Year 13, been playing a long time," Gilmore said before preaching forbearance. But what exactly is he looking for at this juncture of his career as he enters his age-34 campaign? Is the 2012 first-round pick financially motivated? Does he want to maximize his playing time/scheme fit? Or does he want to latch onto a contender in hopes of competing for a second Super Bowl ring?
But what if we told you there is an organization that could offer Gilmore a mix of all the above? Because the Pittsburgh Steelers thread the needle almost perfectly for him as the ideal landing spot in that case.
Steelers are the ‘right opportunity’ decorated free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is waiting for
While the Steelers may not be a consensus favorite to compete for a championship this upcoming campaign, they are a potential dark horse. They boast one of the best defensive units in football and could benefit from improved quarterback play following the offseason overhaul to the position. Moreover, Pittsburgh still has approximately $16.2 million in top-51 cap space and needs another corner, particularly a slot option. What else can Gilmore ask for?
Ascending second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and trade acquisition Donte Jackson will presumably line up outside. As Gilmore loses a step physically with time, moving inside feels like the next progression in his journey. He thrived in the nickel spot, primarily with the Patriots -- where he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. New England gave him twice as many reps from that position the season he earned the award than any other of his decorated career.
In 2023, Gilmore still looked the part of a capable defensive back with the Dallas Cowboys. He amassed a career-high 68 combined tackles (54 solo), 13 pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble. His efforts earned him an overall Pro Football Focus player grade of 74.4. Meanwhile, the Steelers ranked 21st in the league in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.7) and 22nd in opponent passing touchdowns per game (1.4). So, he would undoubtedly bolster the secondary.