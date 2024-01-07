NFL rumors: Zach Wilson's reluctance to play for Jets is likely related to a trade
It appears that Zach Wilson has played his final game with the New York Jets, as he will be traded.
By John Buhler
I could have told you it was a bad idea when it happened, but the New York Jets drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was the epitome of a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Wilson had one good year at BYU, and that was during COVID. He really lit it up vs. air in a workout session that will go down as the stuff of legend. Three years later, his time in Florham Park looks to be coming to an end.
With Trevor Siemian getting the start in Gang Green's final game of the season vs. the New England Patriots, there will be no more Wilson attempting to take flight in East Rutherford next season. The expectation going forward is that the Jets will try to trade him away on what will almost certainly be the last year of his rookie deal. Who in their right mind would even give Wilson the fifth-year option?
Wilson had been benched weeks ago, but had reportedly been reluctant to go back out there once another Jets season was lost. Gang Green will roll with Aaron Rodgers next season, but it remains to be seen if he will do much of anything going forward. He played in one game for the Jets before suffering a season-ending injury. As far as who is going to trade for Wilson, how about a CFL team?
If Wilson couldn't take off in New York, maybe he's better suited to fly some Winnipeg Blue Bombers?
While some quarterback-desperate team could end up with Wilson, what a catastrophic bust he is.
NFL rumors: Zach Wilson expected to be traded by the New York Jets
Although head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas appear to be safe heading into next season, should they be? This tandem not only drafted Wilson out of BYU over Justin Fields out of Ohio State, but they kept on playing him for some unbeknownst reasons. Trusting the Jets to know what they are doing at the quarterback position is like trusting a forgettable child to brush their teeth.
They may reaffirm to you that they are in fact doing the right thing, but when you take them to the dentist and you find out that they have more cavities than years old, you stand corrected. It has been over half a century since Joe Namath made his famous guarantee poolside. They have had other promising quarterbacks since then, but they haven't been to a Super Bowl since the moon landing.
In total honesty, I am in favor of giving Saleh and Douglas another season, but I would have them on a very tight leash. No matter how good the AFC looks entering next year, it is 100 percent playoffs or bust in Florham Park. Every team in the league has been to the playoffs more recently than the Jets. Furthermore, they cannot blame Wilson for their shortcomings if they were to trade him away in 2024.
Wilson may be in dire need of a fresh start, but his reclamation project seems to be a doozy as best.