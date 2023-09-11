Overreaction Monday: 4 teams that won in NFL Week 1 but will miss the playoffs
The hype train for these winners in NFL Week 1 won't last until the end of the regular season, and definitely not until the playoffs.
By Kristen Wong
NFL Week 1 Winner, Season Loser No. 1: Green Bay Packers
Not too long ago, an NFL pundit said Bears fans will be "terrified" if Packers' Jordan Love turns out to be good this season. So far, a bit of terror is certainly creeping in.
Love rocked the Bears in the first game of his eponymous era in Green Bay, recording 245 yards for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Even without top target Christian Watson, Love -- aided by a few breakaway Aaron Jones runs -- looked comfortable and in control in the pocket spreading the ball around to his young cohort of receivers.
Amid worries of a painful transition from a Rodgers-led offense to a Love-led one, the newly minted franchise quarterback made most of Green Bay's passing plays look seamless, able to pick apart the Bears' defense with zipped passes in the middle of the field and calm and collected poise in the red zone.
The only caveat is: Love was playing the Bears, a franchise with old habits that never die. The Bears have gone from being owned by Rodgers to being owned by Love and clearly still have kinks to work out with Justin Field under center.
In Love's debut as the Packers' full-time starter, he may have outplayed the likes of Rodgers and Brett Favre in their respective debuts for the team, but he's not out of the woods yet. The NFC North contains the much-improved Lions and Jefferson-led Vikings who can humble Green Bay once or twice this season, not to mention the Packers may have to monitor Aaron Jones' hamstring cramp.
Love had a delightful start to the season in Week 1. No denying that, and hats off to him. The next two matchups against slightly more dangerous teams in the Falcons and Saints may pose a better test for the young QB and should reveal extra clarity on the Packers' 2023 season trajectory.