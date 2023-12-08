NFL Week 14 Sleeper Fantasy: $100 Bonus + Our Best Picks!
Now let’s get into our best picks for NFL Week 14:
NFL Week 14 Sleeper Picks
CeeDee Lamb More Than 87.5 Receiving Yards
Lamb has simply been electric over his past seven games (since Dallas leaned into its passing attack).
He’s recorded 63 receptions for 824 yards (!!) over that stretch – averaging nine receptions for 117.7 yards per game.
Lamb TORCHED the Eagles with 11 receptions for 191 yards in the last meeting, and that was likely no fluke considering Philadelphia allows 260.9 passing yards per game (29th in NFL).
This is the biggest game of the Cowboys’ season so far. If they’re going to compete, Lamb will likely be a big reason why.
DeVonta Smith More Than 4.5 Receptions
Let’s stick with one of the marquee games of the week, but pivot to the other team.
Smith is one of the best possession receivers in the NFL, averaging 5.3 receptions on 7.25 targets per game this season.
But he’s especially relied upon in close games. Smith has averaged 6.4 receptions on 8.4 targets in one-score games this season.
Smith has had 5+ receptions in seven games, including each of the past three, and he should see plenty of opportunities if Dallas’s offense stays hot.
TJ Hockenson More Than 51.5 Receiving Yards
Hockenson has been a model of consistency and reliability this season.
He’s recorded 5+ receptions in 10 of 12 games and has had 50+ receiving yards in 11 of 12 games. And he’s been even more involved since Josh Dobbs took over at quarterback!
Hockenson has been Dobbs’s favorite target, averaging 6.75 receptions for 77 yards over that four-game stretch.
Justin Jefferson is back again and that could change that target share, but it’s hard to go away from what’s been working. And don’t forget that Hockenson was still putting up strong numbers before Jefferson’s injury, too.
Joe Mixon More Than 21.5 Receiving Yards
Mixon hasn’t been very effective running the ball this season, but he’s been a reliable option in the passing game for Jake Browning.
He’s averaged 4.3 receptions for 41.3 receiving yards during Browning’s time at quarterback, and he’s SOARED over this mark in all three of those games.
Matt Stafford More Than 0.5 Passing TDs
This pick isn’t going to add a ton of juice to your slip, but it’s still worth the selection.
Like Hockenson, Stafford has been as reliable as they come in terms of hitting this mark. He’s thrown for 1+ touchdowns in 11 of 12 games this season (including 11 straight).
The Ravens have one of the best defensive secondaries in the NFL, but that might still not be enough to snap this streak.
