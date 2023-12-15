NFL Week 15 Sleeper: $100 Bonus + Our Best Picks for Sunday
why we like Prescott, Flowers and Wilson this week
Are you eliminated from your fantasy playoffs, or bored while your top-seeded team is on a bye week?
NFL Week 15 Sleeper Picks
Now let’s get into our best picks for this NFL Sunday:
Dak Prescott More Than 21.8 Fantasy Points
Prescott has been playing at an MVP level for the past couple of months and we could have a shootout on our hands this week.
Buffalo is averaging 26.8 points per game (5th in the NFL), still far behind the NFL-leading Cowboys (32.4 points per game).
If the Bills can put up anything close to their average points per game, Prescott should have plenty of opportunities to hit this over.
He’s attempted 30+ passes and thrown for 2+ touchdowns in eight straight games while also rushing for 10+ yards in seven of his last eight.
Prescott is as steady as it gets right now and is the main factor in the league’s most potent offense. Don’t overthink it.
Zay Flowers More Than 4.5 Receptions
It didn’t take long for Flowers to become the undisputed WR1 in Baltimore.
He’s recorded 5+ receptions in eight of 13 games and his involvement has only grown since Mark Andrews was sidelined with injury. It's clear that Lamar Jackson trusts him in key moments, too.
Flowers has had at least eight targets in each of the past two games and he’s facing a defense this week that allows the second-most completions per game in the NFL.
Jacksonville has had success stopping the run, allowing just 92.2 rush yards per game (4th in NFL), which could cause the Ravens to lean more into their passing attack.
Zach Wilson More Than 180.5 Passing Yards
This pick might not seem too exciting at first, but think about it for a second.
Wilson is coming off an AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance and this line is RIDICULOUSLY low for just about anyone.
He’s had 181+ passing yards in each of his last seven full games, including six with 240+ yards and he has all of the reason in the world to keep chucking it, with no fear of being benched.
Miami is allowing 212.5 passing yards per game, and it’s likely the Dolphins find a way to score – putting Wilson in a position to throw often.
