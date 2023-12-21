NFL Week 16 Sleeper Fantasy: $100 Bonus for Our Best Picks
NFL Week 16 Sleeper Picks
Now let’s get into our best picks for NFL Week 16:
DeVonta Smith More Than 4.5 Receptions
It’s scary to back on the Eagles, but consider the context.
Philadelphia is HUNGRY for a win after three straight losses and the Giants are suspect against the pass, allowing 21.6 completions per game (19th in NFL).
Smith has been targeted often and has been exceptionally efficient with his looks. He’s been targeted at least 5 times in 13 of 14 games, and has averaged 5.3 catches on 7.3 targets this season.
He’s been especially involved lately, recording 5+ receptions in five straight games.
Raheem Mostert More Than 58.5 Rushing Yards
It’s always fun to take a Dolphins player and Mostert is certainly one of the most consistent ones.
He’s averaged 4.9 yards per rush and has logged 15+ carries in four of his past five games.
And this couldn’t be a better matchup. Dallas just allowed Buffalo to run for 266 yards (5.4 yards per rush) and has allowed 117.4 rush yards per game.
If Miami’s passing game gets going early, it’s only going to make it easier on Mostert to hit this number.
Tommy DeVito More Than 0.5 Passing TDs
Picking DeVito certainly takes some stones, but think about the matchup here.
You just watched Drew Lock absolutely dice up the Eagles’ secondary, which is missing Darius Slay again this week.
DeVito has thrown for at least one touchdown in five of his six starts and Philadelphia is allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game (31st in NFL).
