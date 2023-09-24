NFL Week 3 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 2 saw some teams hit the 0-2 mark and a state of panic. Some teams are 2-0 despite the predictions. Week 3? The mystery still lingers
Chiefs could be in for a humiliating week if they lose to the woeful Bears
From the outside looking in, there is absolutely no way the Chicago Bears should go into Arrowhead and beat the Kansas City Chiefs. That would be pure delusion. BUT, that doesn't mean it can't happen. After all, overlooking an opponent would be the worst thing to do, and stranger things have happened, such as the Colts beating the Chiefs last season.
That said, in order for the Bears to win, a lot has to go their way. But they have the players who could make this happen. Justin Fields has had a long week, but he can still fling the football, and DJ Moore is a speed receiver who can take the top off the Chiefs' defense. Moreover, running the football with Khalil Herbert can slow the tempo of the game.
Defensively, Chicago may need to go wild and blitz Patrick Mahomes and try to keep him in the pocket, but that's easier said than done. This may be wishful thinking, but don't automatically give Kansas City a victory just yet.