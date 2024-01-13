NHL Awards Rankings: New No. 1 in MVP race
Now that we are at midseason, the NHL Awards Rankings are heating up, and the race for the Hart Trophy is no different.
By Sion Fawkes
2. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Few would have J.T. Miller ranked so highly, but he’s a major reason why the Vancouver Canucks have taken the NHL by surprise in 2023-24, and the trend will likely continue. Miller may not have as many goals as other major Hart Trophy contenders, and that will dock down many lists. But as of Friday afternoon, he’s third in the league with 58 points, and he’s become arguably the league’s best two-way forward, so he’s well-deserving of a top-two spot.
Like every player on the MVP ladder, Miller is well on pace to set a few career highs, including points, goals, assists, and power-play goals. Further, he’s played a major role in the previous four games that saw the Canucks finding the net an astounding 21 times. In those four games, Miller snagged three goals and five assists, helping Vancouver improve to 4-1-0 on its current road trip that will continue tomorrow against the Buffalo Sabres.
If the Hart Trophy ends up going to the most productive player on the best team at the end of the year, then Miller has perhaps the best chance to win the award more than the other two names on this list. But, the Canucks must keep up their stellar play from now until the regular season ends in April.