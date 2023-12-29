NHL Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Adam Fantilli in Week 12
The NHL’s Rookie of the Year race is reaching its midway point, so who is in the lead, and which rookie made the biggest jump in Week 12?
By Sion Fawkes
4. Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks looked like they were going to surprise all of us earlier in the season, but they have long since been playing around preseason expectations. However, that doesn’t mean players like Pavel Mintyukov don’t deserve a spot on this list, as they have been playing sound hockey.
Mintyukov is the only blueliner listed, and he more than deserved his spot thanks to his most recent performances. Mintyukov has four points in his previous five outings, with a plus-5 rating. He’s also shown off his physical edge with five hits, and seven blocked shots, with six of those blocks coming in the previous two games.
Overall, Mintyukov possesses a minus-6, but given the improvements in the plus/minus recently, you can expect that number to keep trending north. He also has 18 points and two goals in 34 contests, putting him well on pace to average over a half-point per game if he keeps up this trajectory as the season rolls toward its second half.
The Anaheim Ducks may not be going anywhere this year but, as with Benson and Zary, they have a player who looks like a reliable asset for at least the next five-to-seven seasons. Look for Mintyukov to keep improving as his rookie season wears on, and he will at least garner consideration as a finalist for the Calder.