NHL Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Adam Fantilli in Week 12
The NHL’s Rookie of the Year race is reaching its midway point, so who is in the lead, and which rookie made the biggest jump in Week 12?
By Sion Fawkes
2. Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
When the Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Adam Fantilli back in June, you could tell they landed an asset capable of putting up big numbers on offense who could also use his size to bring a physical edge. And Fantilli has done just that in his first 36 career games, logging 21 points and nine goals, along with providing that physical presence.
Playing for a struggling Blue Jackets team, Fantilli’s minus-11 is nothing to brag about, but his presence as a solid defender could ultimately make this race for the Calder an interesting one. He has 18 blocked shots on the year, plus 29 hits, 13 takeaways, and just 10 giveaways so far, so unlike many players on this list, Fantilli’s overall statistics are arguably the best next to only Bedard.
However, if Fantilli is to beat Bedard outright, he must score more and create more opportunities for linemates. That has happened in the previous five games, as Fantilli scored five points and a goal since Dec. 16.
The question now is whether he keeps getting at least somewhat close to a point-per-game consistency. And if the answer is yes, then once again, we can’t just assume Bedard will win the Calder at the conclusion of the season.