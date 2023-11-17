NHL Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Connor Zary in Week 6
The NHL Rookie of the Year battle is heating up as November 2023 wears on. Who are currently the top candidates in the running for the Calder Trophy?
By Sion Fawkes
3. Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes
The Arizona Coyotes needed someone to get fans in the desert to look forward to watching, and Logan Cooley has given this franchise new life. While the Coyotes still have a long way to go before they are a relevant team again, Cooley’s play so far in 2023 shows us this team is heading in the right direction.
Cooley only has two goals, which will hurt him in the race against Bedard, but his 10 assists show us he’s constantly finding open linemates to finish plays. With 16:06 of average total ice time, Cooley is also seeing a substantial amount of playing time, and as the season progresses, look for his production to steadily climb.
4. Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
He may have just turned 19, but Adam Fantilli plays like a seasoned veteran at times, evidenced by his nine points in 17 games. He also has the size to play a tenacious game, and he’s done just that with nine takeaways already.
Fantilli, however, has some ground to make up if he’s looking to truly compete for the Calder, given the overall production from Cooley, Mintyukov, and Bedard. That could come when the season progresses as he gains more experience.