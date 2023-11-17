NHL Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Connor Zary in Week 6
The NHL Rookie of the Year battle is heating up as November 2023 wears on. Who are currently the top candidates in the running for the Calder Trophy?
By Sion Fawkes
9. Kevin Korchinski, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Kevin Korchinskis has seen time in all 14 games for this Chicago Blackhawks team still searching to find traction, and he’s logging a minus-10 rating, which isn’t ideal. However, Korchinski also has five points, and he’s shown time and again he’s not afraid to get in front of a shooting lane to block the puck, having recorded 18 of them this season.
Korchinski may be just 19, but he’s already being trusted with a lot of ice time, averaging 19:06 per game at the moment. If he can be more productive as he gains experience, Korchinski will quietly move up.
10. Ryan Johnson, D, Buffalo Sabres
Despite initially failing to make the Buffalo Sabres opening night lineup, injuries forced the Blue and Gold to recall Ryan Johnson two weeks ago. And he’s been more than serviceable since he arrived in Buffalo, despite logging one point in five games.
Johnson already has six blocks and three takeaways, and he’s also slowly seeing his average total ice time increase as he gains NHL experience. And get this: He has a plus-3 rating and in his five games, the Sabres have yet to allow a goal at 5-on-5 when he’s on the ice. That’s one good hockey player who should at least stick around the big club for the remainder of the season.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)