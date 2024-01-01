Nick Saban downplays Alabama’s Iron Bowl scare ahead of CFP semifinal
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the Crimson Tide struggled against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but downplayed its significance.
By Mark Powell
Before the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, thus sending the College Football Playoff committee into chaos as a result, they failed their prior test against the Auburn Tigers. While Alabama escaped with a victory thanks to an excellent throw from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone, the Tide looked lackluster against their Iron Bowl rivals.
Auburn is not in the same weight class as Alabama. We know this now. However, the optics were not ideal for an Alabama team trying to make an early impression on the CFP committee. Nick Saban has since downplayed that result.
"That game was a difficult game for us," Saban said. "We had already kind of clinched the SEC (West), and I think everybody was looking a little bit ahead of what might be in store playing for the SEC Championship Game."
Nick Saban admits Alabama didn't take Auburn seriously enough
Saban went as far as to say his team didn't respect Auburn as much as they should have, and as a result nearly punted their CFP dream entirely.
"I don't think we respected the Auburn team like we should. I don't think we played one of our best games. I think we were very fortunate at the end of the game to be able to execute and come out with the win. Hopefully the players learn that it doesn't matter who you play, when they play us, we're going to get their best game. And we need to be prepared to play our best game every time we go out on the field," Saban added.
It all worked out in the end, of course. Alabama is far from the only team to not take all of its opponents seriously, even a rival like Auburn in a crowded SEC. The Iron Bowl provided a lesson for this young Tide team they will not forget anytime soon.
With the Playoff now upon us, expect Bama and Milroe to give it their best against a No. 1-ranked Michigan squad.