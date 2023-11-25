No excuses for Chiefs offense vs. Raiders with LV’s best player doubtful
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense haven't had the easiest time lately. They've looked discombobulated in recent games and certainly aren't operating at the heights you'd expect from an Andy Reid squad.
Fortunately for the Chiefs, the offense may be catching the break with some injury news out of Las Vegas.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is now doubtful to play on Sunday because of a knee injury. He has not practiced all week. If he does miss the game, it will be the first he's had to sit out in his career.
Crosby had six tackles including a sack and two QB hits against the Dolphins last week. On the season, he has 10.5 sacks, which is the second-most in his career. With just two more sacks, he will tie his 2022 career-high.
To say that Crosby is the Raiders' pass rush would be an understatement. He has double-digit sacks. No one else on the team has more than 2.5.
That should be music to Mahomes' ears. If Crosby isn't on the field, that's one less thing he needs to worry about. Now he simply has to stress about whether or not his receivers will catch the football.
This is the first of two meetings between the Chiefs and Raiders this season. They'll rematch again on Christmas Day in Kansas City.
Last year, the Chiefs swept the Raiders. Crosby had two tackles for loss and a sack in the second meeting. He had three tackles for loss and two sacks in KC's 30-29 win at Arrowhead.