Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Gio Reyna starred for the USMNT as they won the CONCACAF Nations League during the international break. Reyna set up both of Haji Wright's goals in their 3-1 win over Jamaica and scored in the 2-0 win against Mexico in the final.
Hopefully, his manager at Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo, has taken note of this and will start playing him. Reyna has made just three substitute appearances for Forest in the Premier League this year. His loan from Borussia Dortmund has turned into a nightmare but there is still time to rescue his season.
Forest will also need Reyna to make sure they survive in the Premier League this campaign. The club was deducted four points for breaking the division's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. This has plunged Forest down to 18th place in the league. A win over Crystal Palace this weekend could take them out of the relegation zone but they will still have to rely on other results.
Palace are 14th in the Premier League and eight points above Forest. They are not safe from going down yet but a win on Saturday will go a long way in their survival bid.
Both sides have been on a mixed run of form recently with Palace having one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five league games. As for Forest, they have won once, drawn once and lost three times in their last five games. Espirito Santo's side do have home advantage on Saturday which they need to make count.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 30
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.