Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Nottingham Forest play Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Gio Reyna made his Nottingham Forest debut as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend. The USMNT attacking midfielder could be in line to make his first start for the club as they take on Newcastle United this Saturday.
Reyna might be a bit rusty as he played just 14 times in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund during the first half of the season. Nuno Espirito Santa must choose the right time for Reyna to play his first 90 minutes for a club side this campaign.
Fellow USMNT player Matt Turner was Forest's hero in the FA Cup this week as he saved Sam Bell's effort in their penalty shootout victory over Bristol City. However, new signing Matz Sels will be expected to return between the sticks for this weekend's Premier League fixture. Reyna was not eligible to play in the cup this week, as he was not registered in time for their first match against Bristol City.
Forest are 16th in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone. It is crucial that they start getting points on the board soon, otherwise they will be a Championship side next season.
A result against Newcastle will be difficult, they are currently ninth in the Premier League and will be vying to get into the European places. Their results recently have been mixed, with just one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five games, so there is hope for Forest.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.