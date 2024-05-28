NWSL 2024 season standouts: 3 outstanding players from the final week in May
The rate at which this league is growing is quite jarring. That's thanks to the influx of youth and global talent accompanied by long overdue investment. How about spotlighting some of those quality players who made quite the imprint on matchday 11 in the NWSL? Though there were not as many goals as in the previous slate of fixtures, the list of individuals who impressed us could not possibly fit into one article.
From the SoCal derby on Thursday to the nightcap in Utah on Saturday, we did our best to highlight three of the best from this past week in the NWSL. So many stepped up, but these players caught our eye more than others ahead of an international hiatus.
3. Avery Patterson, Houston Dash
More than just one player helped spark a statement result in H-Town against the Courage. The 21-year-old rookie Avery Patterson deserves recognition for the shift she put in. Without some offensive threats like Cece Kizer, the 19th overall selection in this last NWSL Draft has been asked to do a lot by Fran Alonso. This was her sixth game of the last seven where she ended up competing in all 90 minutes. Only two field players have seen the pitch for longer than Patterson on the Dash in 2024. Last Friday was another example of her showing the value she brings to a team trying to surge up the table under a new and exciting sideline leader.
In that role as a right back against a relentless NC side, Patterson finished with a game-high eight duels won to go along with the first goal involvement of her professional career. The Florida native looked quite confident inside the 18-yard box, calmly finding the Swiss international Ramona Bachmann who swiftly blasted a left-footed strike past Casey Murphy.
She kept the dynamic Tyler Lussi in check and made one of the most important interventions of the game on Manaka Matsukubo who was bursting into the Dash's half. Only Sophie Schmidt amassed more tackles plus interceptions than the University of North Carolina product.
2. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride
Zambia, stand up. One of your own is taking the NWSL by storm. Barbra Banda is a head storyline week after week in the NWSL. You just can't keep her out of the back of the net. The star forward has 10 goal contributions in eight games so far with the Orlando Pride.
If you switch off for one second, the Zambian international will be waiting to punish you. It is never just one kind of goal either. Banda scored with her head, and with her left foot against another top-four opponent. She just doesn't give up on a play, a trait that was shown in her second goal last Friday. The speed does kill and when you match that with the service of Marta, you begin to ask yourself how in the world you keep Banda from doing what she does best. She has vaulted herself into the top three of the MVP conversation in the blink of an eye. Two shots on target, two goals in a quick 45-minute outing. That puts her at 21 shots on frame in just 514 minutes, the second-most in the NWSL, behind only KC's Temwa Chawinga.
1. Emma Sears, Racing Louisville FC
We're all talking about Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, and Ally Sentnor when it comes to rookies. Rightfully so though. Can we start bringing Emma Sears into those discussions? The Ohio State product is becoming quite the threat darting forward down the flank for an ascending Racing Louisville FC squad. The new three-year contract she signed in the mid-week was followed by another display of quality on the wing.
With another cracker of a goal, Sears has now scored in consecutive games for the side from the Bluegrass State. Just for that strike alone, she had to make it on this list. My goodness was that class. The touch to bring it down too, wow, just wow. Put that rocket into the Goal of the Season race right now. It's a contender to win it, even now.
Her one moment of magic in the first half was all that separated Racing from the Red Stars over the weekend. She lost just one ground duel and completed at least two dribbles for the sixth time this year. Sears piled up three more shot-creating actions, a category she currently sits eighth in the NWSL when discussing the total per 90 minutes.
Don't fret, club football will be back, but for now, tune into a blockbuster set of matches in this international window including Emma Hayes' first friendlies as the USWNT coach and more UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures.