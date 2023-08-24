NWSL Awards races: Picks and favorites for every postseason award
It is getting down to the wire in the NWSL, so what better time to predict than end of season award winners than ahead of week 17?
Defender of the Year
Predicted winner: Emily Fox
2022 Recipient: Naomi Girma
When it comes to passing out league honors, the Defender of the Year has to be the most challenging. Going off the last few seasons, there seems to be a criteria that each victor follows. The last three individuals to receive this award, Naomi Girma, Caprice Dydasco, and Becky Sauerbrunn all finished in the top-21 players in the league in total passes while amassing a pass completion percentage of over 75 percent. The last five winners have all been a part of a side that finished in the bottom two in the league in total goals conceded.
Given the team's prolific clean sheet record this season, Emily Fox of the North Carolina Courage has to be considered a top candidate. She is currently top-five in the league in total passes completed with 80 of those being progressive and 70 considered to be into the final third. At the moment, the USWNT international has just one assist, but that should increase in the coming weeks. Orlando Pride's Kylie Strom is a dark horse while other potential nominees being former award holder Abby Erceg, Girma, and OL Reign's Sofia Huerta.
Goalkeeper of the Year
Predicted winner: Abby Smith
2022 Recipient: Kalien Sheridan
Following the retirement of goalkeeping legend Ashlyn Harris, NJ/NY Gotham FC needed a solution between the sticks. The east coast side turned to the 2022 Thorns' backup, Abby Smith as the solution. The 29-year-old has done nothing but amaze, giving many people the idea that a USWNT camp could be in her future.
Despite the fact that the Oregon native has only managed to collect four clean sheets so far, the standout shot stopper has been awarded six "Save of the Week" honors by the NWSL this season. That is double the amount that the next keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has. Only Houston Dash's Jane Campell and North Carolina's Casey Murphy have a better goals per 90 than Smith. The former Texas Longhorn has taken her first real opportunity since her time with the Utah Royals by the neck.
Her injury this past weekend against the Wave makes her status going forward a question mark. Even though that could have an effect on her receiving this honor, there is no question she deserves it. At times she extends herself too much, but when it comes to shot stopping, there are few within the NWSL that are more prolific at it right now.