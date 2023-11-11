NWSL Championship: 3 keys to OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
There is just one weekend of NWSL soccer left in 2023, so to prepare you for the big one, we laid out three keys ahead of the contest tonight.
90 minutes. That's all that separates one team from adding its first title to its trophy cabinet. Not only will that winning club bring a piece of silverware home, it'll be the first to own the new-look prize. Two intelligent coaches. Two departing legends. Two deserving sides. From a neutral perspective, this is premium entertainment. The build-up to November 11 has been unforgettable. Now, with the two championship sides known, the intrigue has intensified.
Each year, this championship game is evolving with the sport of women's football. The show will be played in front of a primetime audience on television worldwide and most likely be surrounded by over 30,000 fans in person. The way any championship match should be. It just took a lot longer to get to this point. Not only for the league, but each club's journey to get here has been anything but a straight line. Gotham especially. It's been a week filled with celebration and anticipation. It's time to get to business now.
While we struggled to select just three, here are some of the keys you should keep in mind from the opening whistle and on.
3 keys to the 2023 NWSL Championship
3. How does OL Reign deal with the high-press of Gotham?
Since coming over from Texas in the offseason, Juan Carlos Amorós has adopted a relentless high-pressing style of football. The system works to perfection due to the work ethic of the attacking players including Lynn Williams and Margaret Purce. Harvey and the Reign are not strangers to it.
The club saw it in late May. It is going to be vital that the backline of the Seattle outfit makes quick and precise decisions. One touch, move, repeat. That is going to have to be the theme for the Reign. Alana Cook, and Sofia Huerta have to get the ball out from under their feet while Claudia Dickey must keep her poise in distributing from the goalkeeping position.
No team forced more high turnovers than the New York/New Jersey outfit during the regular season. Gotham's PPDA (Pass Per Defensive Action), a measurement that is used to calculate the strength of the club's out-of-possession press is lower than Tottenham Hotspur. The smaller the number, the higher the intensity the pressure is.
The Premier League side is known for its pressing style of football under new manager Ange Postecoglou. It must feel like you are in a hallway closet when trying to build out of the back against this side. There is not much room to maneuver. If you utilize what is given wisely, more space will present itself.
2. Rose Lavelle's creativity, can Gotham keep her in check?
USWNT star Rose Lavelle made her first start back into the Seattle side's starting XI for the first time since September 3. It was pretty much perfect timing as arguably the most important player for Harvey's team made it back fit for a win-or-go-home contest. Her gift of making things happen in tight spaces will be something to watch as Gotham attempts to close down its opposition as quickly as possible.
When Lavelle did suit up in the Reign's colors against Gotham this season, she bagged an assist while finishing with a game-high five progressive passes and four shot-creating actions. The USWNT midfielder holds the highest xG +/- per 90 minutes on the Reign this season by a significant margin.
Essentially meaning, nobody has a bigger impact on creating chances per match than Lavelle. She's one of those players that makes everyone around her better. The only question has been her health. No. 16 completely shut down that discussion with a standout display in the semifinal.
She's a catalyst, the common denominator to the Reign's success. Few attacking midfielders in the NWSL make you look more silly than Lavelle. Yazmeen Ryan, Nealy Martin, and Gotham's back four must constantly keep their heads on a swivel. One loss of focus may result in the former No. 1 overall pick celebrating near the corner flag.
1. Impact second half substitutions, who makes a bigger impression?
In-game adjustments. It is what separates the good coaches from the ones that help raise banners. The Reign and Gotham are both deep sides that have contest-altering assets.
There were three current or former USWNT players on the New York/New Jersey sideline to begin the match in Oregon. The Seattle side enjoyed the presence of two World Cup players outside of its semifinal starting XI. Whether it be Katie Stengel, Bethany Balcer, or Elyse Bennett, talent is not in short supply on the benches.
Who pushes the right buttons though? When do they do it? Those are the questions we should all have as these players very well could be the difference between elation and sorrow. Anyone can play that Stengel role.
Balcer, who has come off the bench in her last three outings owns the second most goal contributions on the Reign. There is no question that she'll come in at some point for Jordyn Huitema. In any contest, substitutes are important, but in the postseason it gets turned up a notch. They're the players that see the game out, and hopefully push their respective side into the history books.