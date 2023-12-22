NWSL news: Dash to select Alonso as coach, Sharples off to the Bay, Viggiano signs deal with Racing, and more
- Spaniard Fran Alonso set to be appointed as next Houston Dash manager per source
- Bay FC agree to two-year deal with defender Kayla Sharples
- Midfielder Marisa Viggiano departs Dash, signs with Racing Louisville
- Makenzy Doniak stays put in southern California, inks new deal with Wave
NWSL news: Marisa Viggiano trades Houston for Louisville, agrees to two-year contract with Kentucky outfit
Following two campaigns in the Dash midfield, Marisa Viggiano has opted for a change in scenery. The 26-year-old Viggiano inked a two-year contract with Racing Louisville FC, becoming the second signing of the Bev Yanez era.
For the most part this free agency period, Racing has said farewell to numerous top-level attacking players. This is a step in the right direction, bringing in another midfielder who is confident and creative in the build-up. Per FBref, only Caprice Dydasco, and now the highest-paid player in the NWSL, Maria Sanchez amassed more shot-creating actions than Viggiano in 2023. Her work rate on the defensive end of things is worth noting. Her 9.08 recoveries per 90 minutes last season put her in the 85th percentile among midfielders across the NWSL.
Over her four seasons so far in the NWSL with Houston and Orlando, the midfielder has slotted home four goals to go along with two assists. The ex-Northwestern standout appeared in the starting lineup for Houston in 32 of the 40 contests she took part in across league play. It'll be interesting to see where Yanez plays the veteran within a loaded midfield that includes Savannah Demelo, Ary Borges, and Jaelin Howell, just to name a few. Viggiano provided some understanding of why she opted to leave Houston for Racing via free agency.
"It’s clear that Louisville is a club with tremendous growth on and off the field. Their mission and vision for the direction of the club is exciting and aligns with what I have envisioned for my career. I am so excited to be a part of this talented roster and Louisville community and to play in front of this incredible fan base.”
NWSL news: California native Makenzy Doniak extends her time with San Diego Wave through the 2025 campaign
San Diego Wave and Casey Stoney continue to make their case for the best offseason in the league so far. The southern California outfit announced its second extension this December for an attacking-minded player on Thursday afternoon. Makenzy Doniak, a member of the club since the very beginning two years ago will remain in SD until at least 2025.
Two years ago, Doniak was shipped to California from Chicago. Since, the 29-year-old has made 17 starts in 40 matches across league play, finding the back of the net on six occasions. Her five goal contributions were the third-most on the Wave in 2023, behind only Alex Morgan and the electric Jaedyn Shaw. Not once in Doniak's past three years in the league has she failed to convert less than three chances in front of the net. The ex-Virginia Cavalier spent the majority of her time under Stoney in the last campaign flanked out wide, for the most part on the left wing, at times opposite of Shaw.
Bringing back a well-established player like No. 15 back is an intelligent move both on and off the pitch. Rachel Hill's departure to Bay FC leaves more minutes for forward players up for grabs. Doniak should continue to get opportunities, particular off the bench when Stoney's side requires a spark in the final third.