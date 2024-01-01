NWSL news: Dunn to Gotham becomes official, Onumonu dealt to Utah, Cox linked to NWSL, and more
- USWNT star Crystal Dunn returns home, signs multi-year deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Defending champions send forward Ifeoma Onumonu to Royals for allocation money
- Panamanian midfielder Marta Cox to leave Pachuca Femenil, linked with NWSL per source
- Washington's Tori Huster announces her retirement from the game of football
NWSL news: 26-year-old Panamanian Marta Cox leaves Mexico, rumored to join NWSL per source
In a double announcement on Sunday afternoon on the East Coast of the United States, C.F. Pachuca Femenil made two departures public. One of them being Spanish international Jenni Hermoso, who is set to join Liga MX Femenil's most dominate side, Tigres. The other, Marta Cox, a 26-year-old attacking midfielder from Panama. The Canal Girls' No. 10 was reported by The Equalizer to be linked with clubs in the NWSL and the Barclays Women's Super League.
The only interested outfit that has been made public is West Ham United according to RPC in Panama. It has been reported that West Ham, who are in the midst of a relegation fight in the WSL submitted an offer, but Cox is assessing her options.
She is most notably known for scoring Panama's first-ever World Cup goal, a right-footed screamer from 33-feet out against France in the group stages. Her story in professional football has been defined by those type of trailblazing moments. Cox made her international debut for her home country at just 14 years of age. 11 years later, she was a key piece to a World Cup team. Along the way, she became the first Panamanian to compete professionally in Mexico, joining Club Leon in July 2021.
Riley Tanner, a member of Washington Spirit is the only player on Panama's current senior team in the NWSL. Cox recently led her nation to qualification for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup in February. The Canal Girls finished atop of Group B with the midfielder netting two goals, one in the group stage opener, and one in the finale.
NWSL news: Longtime Washington Spirit No. 23 Tori Huster announces retirement from professional football
We have never known the Spirit organization without Tori Huster. On Sunday evening, Huster made it official. Her career in professional football has come to an end, not without making a massive mark on the game itself. She spent 10 years in Washington, and one in Western New York prior to competing collegiately at Florida State. Outside of making over 150 appearances and scoring four goals for Washington, her leadership played a key role in a revolution. She may not be a household name in the sport, but that by no means takes away from the kind of influence she had on transforming the NWSL into what we know it to be today.
Huster was named the President of the NWSL's Player Association in 2020 and re-elected in 2022, acting as one of those lead voices in the change that has taken shape. One of those being the introduction of the pioneering CBA in 2022, beginning free agency. The NWSLPA and almost everyone around the league paid tribute to Huster via social media, and rightly so. No. 23 positioned the league to take even more steps toward exponential progression. Here is what a few of them said.
NWSLPA: "Few retiring players have left the game so fundamentally changed for having been in it with such little fanfare. Someone who quietly does the work when no one is watching, without expectation, with integrity, principled selflessness, a sense of humor, and a clear-eyed vision of what can and should be. We have, collectively, born witness to her leadership."
Ashley Hatch: "I don't think you know how much of an impact you've had on me throughout your career. Thank you for being you and giving so much to those around you. I've learned so much from you. It's been an honor to share the field with you. So excited for your next chapter."
Mark Parsons: "Congrats Tori, the club and NWSL would not be the same without out. Can't wait to see you take over in your next chapter."