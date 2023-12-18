NWSL news: Fox in talks with Arsenal, Enge back in SD, Utah trades Bennett
- USWNT's Emily Fox is reported to be in discussions with Arsenal about January transfer
- Sierra Enge gets picked in expansion draft on Friday, dealt back to SD on Sunday
- Utah trades expansion draft pick Elyse Bennett to southern California
NWSL news: Utah receives allocation money for dealing Elyse Bennett to Wave
It was a busy Sunday for the defending NWSL Shield winners. Stoney wasn't done seeing allocation dollars go in the opposite direction. Elyse Bennett, a 23-year-old forward was picked by Utah Royals FC with its first expansion draft selection. She looked to be someone who was going to fight for a starting spot at the club's No. 9. That is no more. Amy Rodriguez decided to fill the depth up top with someone else, trading her to the Wave for $40,000 in allocation money.
Since entering the league, Bennett has bounced around to four different clubs if you count Utah. It has everything to do with the kind of talent she possesses now, and her growth many see down the line. Bennett, a true No. 9 joins an incredibly deep attacking line that includes Alex Morgan, and Jaedyn Shaw. It'll be interesting to see how Stoney uses the Florida State product.
She has played a part in nine goals over two professional seasons per FBref. That merits more than just 13 starts in 43 games. From the jump in 2024, one would have to assume that she would serve as a depth piece. San Diego isn't messing around. The Shield isn't enough. This club wants the hardware Gotham lifted at its pitch in November.