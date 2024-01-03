NWSL news: Gotham signs Tierna Davidson with rumors for more signings, two Swedish internationals join the league
In today's NWSL rumors, NJ/NY Gotham FC signs defender Tierna Davidson with buzz about more signings, while two Swedish internationals join the league at Orlando and Utah.
By Oliver Hunt
NWSL news: Swedish Internationals Evelina Duljan and Agnes Nyberg join the Orlando Pride and the Utah Royals respectively
The Pride announced this afternoon they had signed Evelina Duljan, a midfielder who spent last year overseas at Series A with Juventus. Duljan joins the club on a one-year contract through the 2024 season. The 20-year-old appeared in 23 matches for Juventus across all competitions, helping them to win the league. While she doesn’t have any senior national team appearances with Sweden, she has appeared across their youth teams since 2018. She appeared with the U-19 squad at the 2023 U-19 Euros, where she appeared in three games and got an assist before Sweden were ultimately knocked out.
Duljan spent some time training with the Wave back in October, and her signing was an exercise in discovery rights between Orlando and the Wave.
Duljan wasn’t the only Swedish international to sign with an NWSL club today, as Agnes Nyberg inked a two-year deal with the Utah Royals. At just 23 years old, the midfielder already has six seasons of professional play experience, and she joins the club from free agency. Nyberg has 73 professional appearances since 2018 and has scored three goals in that time. She played over two thousand minutes for her club in 2023 and is the 16th member of the Utah Royals.
Nyberg spoke highly of head coach Amy Rodriguez and looks forward to spending time learning from someone with winning experience and mentality, which she says is the kind of culture that Rodriguez is going to establish at the Royals. Nyberg said the following regarding the league and the facilities at Utah.
"“I was blown away by the Club’s professional facilities, the arena and seeing the support from the fans and community that the Utah club experienced last time they were in the league. Now, I feel like coming to Utah is the perfect move for me and my career,”"- Agnes Nyberg