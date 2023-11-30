NWSL news: Mewis departs KC, Dorsey to Royals, Stengel not ruling out LFC return
- Sam Mewis sets sights on a new adventure outside Kansas City
- Imani Dorsey joins the Utah Royals
- Katie Stengel keeps potential LFC return open
NWSL news: Kansas City Current announce departure of midfielder Sam Mewis
Just a day after 31-year-old Samantha Mewis announced the conclusion of her "Just Women's Sports" podcast "Snacks", another chapter of her life officially closed. After competing in just two NWSL Challenge Cup fixtures in 2022, Kansas City Current announced the departure of Mewis.
At the end of November in 2021, KC dealt for the USWNT midfielder, sending Kiki Pickett and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft to North Carolina Courage. The 2019 Women's World Cup star has not featured on the international stage since 2021 to due a long-term right knee injury.
Mewis has undergone two surgeries to get back on the pitch, describing on her podcast that the progress leading up to the second procedure was "one of the lowest points of my life". There is still no timetable for the return of the two-time NWSL champion. Her goal she said a few weeks ago was to “get as healthy as possible". The question is what club is going to take a chance on her? Boston's introduction is years down the line. Her ceiling is quite high, but only time will tell where Mewis' next adventure in this league will take place.
NWSL news: Ex-NWSL Rookie of the Year Imani Dorsey joins expansion side Utah Royals FC
Kelly Cousins and the Utah Royals are not messing around. Utah is back, for real, for real. On Wednesday, the Royals secured their sixth player of the offseason so far. Imani Dorsey, the 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year with NJ/NY Gotham FC (then Sky Blue FC) signed a deal with Utah for the next two campaigns.
The ex-top-five selection in the NWSL Draft did not participate in Gotham's run to the championship this past season due to an excused absence. Dorsey watched most of the campaign from the bench, deciding to put herself first and focus on her mental health. The 27-year-old has played in nearly 6,000 minutes in the league, scoring six goals with two assists.
The Royals announced her as a forward, but the last time Dorsey stepped foot on the pitch, she served as the left-back. Seeing where Amy Rodriguez deploys her is going to be interesting to watch.
NWSL news: Gotham forward Katie Stengel is not ruling out a Liverpool return
In an interview with The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill, Katie Stengel expressed that a move back across the pond is not out of the question. Stengel, one of the many heroes of Gotham's run to the title penned a contract with the New York/New Jersey outfit through 2025 on Sep. 13.
“It’s crazy how these things work out. So who knows where I will end up next? I’ll never say no because I did love my time in Liverpool, but I have no idea.”
For now, the forward is set to be bagging goals for the defending league champions. That does not mean a loan could be in her future. Stengel knows the business all too well. The American netted nine goals in the Women's Super League last season before moving to her seventh club since 2018 in the summer.