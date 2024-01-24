NWSL News: Sources tie Fleming to Portland, Sauerbrunn resigns with the Thorns, Stoney staying in San Diego
In today's NWSL news, Becky Sauerbrunn re-signs with Portland and Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming is also connected to the Thorns. Casey Stoney locks down three more years with the Wave, while the Washington Spirit sends forward Nicole Douglas to the London City Lionesses.
By Oliver Hunt
Casey Stoney extends her contract with the San Diego Wave
Recently, there were rumors tying the San Diego Wave head coach would be headed over to the UK to take up the Chelsea head coaching position from Emma Hayes. But Stoney put those rumors to rest, signing an extension with the Wave that will keep her as head coach until 2027 with a mutual option for 2028.
Stoney has been head coach of the Wave since the club’s inaugural year and has become an essential part of their identity. From her iconic cooler on the sideline to her impressive tactics, Stoney’s success with the Wave has been inspiring. She was the NWSL coach of the year in 2022 when she led San Diego to a playoff appearance in their first year in the league, the first time an expansion side has ever gone to the playoffs in their inaugural year. She followed up that success with even more in 2023, bringing home the shield to Snapdragon. Although the championship trophy has eluded her so far, it’s hard to imagine that the Wave won’t get there under her leadership.
Keeping Stoney in San Diego is essential to the Wave’s success in the coming years, as playing under her is a huge draw for many players, who have always said positive things about her. Not to mention this gives Stoney a rare privilege in the NWSL, where there is a high amount of coach turnover, to create long-term growth and player development with the Wave. The Wave have never not been a threat in this league, but with Stoney sticking around, they’ll never be a team you can count out.