NWSL news: Swanson pens historic extension, Weatherholt to Courage, Groom out of Houston, and more
In today's NWSL news, Chicago Red Stars and Mallory Swanson make history with record extension, Dani Weatherholt heads to the Courage, Shea Groom announces her departure from Houston, and more.
NWSL news: Ex-Angel City FC midfielder Dani Weatherholt joins North Carolina Courage on two-year agreement, adds even more depth to the midfield
What a couple of days it has been for North Carolina Courage. Right after losing Emily Fox to Arsenal, the club went to work. It traded for star midfielder Ashley Sanchez in addition to bringing in three players via the recent college draft, and $425,000 in allocation money. On Tuesday, NC kept the good vibes in Cary going, adding veteran Dani Weatherholt via free agency, signing her to deal through the 2025 season.
Head coach Sean Nahas had a little fun on social media on Monday teasing a big move by the club in the near future. Weatherholt turned out to be it, but according to the sideline leader, the Courage aren't done yet.
The ex-Orlando Pride fourth-round selection has been in the NWSL since 2016, spending the last two years with Angel City FC. The midfielder played in over 3,100 minutes for the L.A. outfit in its first two league campaigns in the NWSL per FBref. Weatherholt typically slots into a deeper midfield role, but she is by no means limited to just that. Expect her to be one of the Courage's key stabilizers in the middle of the pitch, both in and out of possession in 2024.
She was one of just three players across all competitions on ACFC last season to compete in 27 games. Her 71 tackles plus interceptions were good for third on the team. She'll slide right into arguably one of the best midfield units in the league right now that includes Narumi Miura, Denise O'Sullivan, Sanchez, and Manaka Matsukubo among others.
Weatherholt expressed her excitement to have chosen North Carolina as her next home:
“I am absolutely thrilled to join the North Carolina Courage. This is a team that embodies excellence, dedication, and a winning culture," Weatherholt stated. "The Courage’s high standards and commitment to success makes this opportunity incredibly exciting for me. I look forward to challenging myself in this environment and giving everything I have for my team and city."