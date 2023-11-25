NWSL offseason: 4 biggest questions that need to be answered
The page has been turned. Say goodbye to a 12-team league. 14 here we come. Before the offseason goes full steam ahead in December, here are four lingering questions.
2. Where is former Tigres leader Carmelina Moscato going to land?
Outside of all the movement and deals with the expansion sides, there are still four head coaching vacancies in the league right now. Players, picks, and allocation money are great. If you don't have the right leader then what's the point? With Becki Tweed confirming her status with Angel City FC, Chicago, Houston, Washington, and Louisville are the only clubs with a leader for 2024.
Last week Tigres head coach and ex-Canadian international Carmelina Moscato resigned to seek an opportunity north of the border. Moscato helped the club hoist a fifth Liga MX title, only her first trophy since taking the job. The Canadian international competed for three different NWSL clubs before beginning her managerial career with the U15s in her home country.
Other names like former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Hope Powell have been thrown around. At 39 years old, Moscato has coached one year in the Danish Women's League, and one in Liga MX Femenil. Her experience on the pitch makes her relatable, something any club could benefit from.
Though Mark Parsons is younger than Moscato, the ex-Portland Thorns leader never played a single minute of professional football. Maybe she won't land in the NWSL, but if she does, that winning culture she has found elsewhere could very well help revive a club needing a new beginning.