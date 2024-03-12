NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
2. Croix Bethune
The Washington Spirit, like the USWNT, is undergoing some managerial transition. With Jonatan Giráldez set to make his move to the nation's capital upon the conclusion of Barcelona's season, the club has chosen to bring in a movement of youth into the side via the draft. One of the most enticing pieces is the ex-University of Georiga midfielder Croix Bethune. The Spirit took Bethune with the third overall selection in January's college draft, making her the third-ever footballer taken from Georgia in the NWSL Draft.
The native of the Peach State called USC home for four years before transferring to Athens for her final collegiate campaign. After suffering an ACL injury, Bethune burst onto the scene for the Trojans, finishing in the Pac-12 First Team in three successive seasons while securing the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year honor in 2021, and 2022. She became the first player in the conference's history to earn that top midfield award in consecutive campaigns. In her career in southern California, Bethune finished tied for seventh in program history in total points, ahead of Savannah DeMelo.
The youngster will look to fill an Ashley Sanchez-sized hole in the attacking midfield. With the ball at her feet, Bethune is extremely direct and innovative. Washington general manager Mark Krikorian rightfully called her "a magician."